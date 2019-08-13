News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trains service between Shotton and Bidston back to normal following earlier flooding problems

Published: Tuesday, Aug 13th, 2019
Update: Train services are back to normal. 

Earlier Report: Transport for Wales (TfW) is reporting disruption to trains on the Shotton to Bidston line this morning. 

There is flooding on the line between Upton and Heswall which has left all lines blocked.

TfW states: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled.
We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”

So far, the 9am and 10am trains from Shotton to Bidston have been cancelled.

It’s not known if any further services will be disrupted.

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.

Keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-compensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. 

