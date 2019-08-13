Trains service between Shotton and Bidston back to normal following earlier flooding problems

Update: Train services are back to normal.

Earlier Report: Transport for Wales (TfW) is reporting disruption to trains on the Shotton to Bidston line this morning.

There is flooding on the line between Upton and Heswall which has left all lines blocked.

TfW states: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled.

We are sorry for the disruption this will cause you.”

So far, the 9am and 10am trains from Shotton to Bidston have been cancelled.

It’s not known if any further services will be disrupted.

