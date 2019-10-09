Training event to help hair & beauty professionals spot signs of domestic abuse set to take place in Deeside

A training session that teach beauty therapists and hairdressers how to spot the signs of domestic abuse will take place in Deeside later this month.

Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, Jack Sargeant – an advocate for victims of domestic abuse – will formally open the event at Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay on 28th October.

The free ‘Make the Cut’ training event is open to all those who work within the hair and beauty industry, salon owners, hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists based within the eastern area of North Wales.

Tackling domestic abuse is one of the key priorities under the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Plan and remains at the top of North Wales Police agenda.

Mike Taggart, Domestic Abuse Lead for North Wales Police said: “The success of the initial training session in Rhyl has meant we can now target people working in the hairdressing and beauty businesses based in Flintshire and Wrexham in order to raise awareness and help them recognise the signs of domestic abuse.”

“Our aim is to provide training to hair and beauty salon owners, employees and students to help them to identify the signs of their clients being abused and what they can then do to help, by signposting them to the various support agencies available to them. Survivors of domestic abuse will also talk about their experiences.”

1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men will be affected at some time in their lives by domestic abuse.

On average two women are killed by their partner or ex-partner every week in England and Wales.

With police forces in England and Wales receiving over 100 calls relating to domestic abuse every hour.

Venue: Conference Room, Coleg Cambria, Deeside.

Date: 28th October 2019

Time: 10am -1pm

To book a place at the seminar visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/would-you-make-the-cut-tickets-76000510573