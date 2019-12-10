Slippery rails causing some problems to train services between Wrexham and Bidston

Train services between Wrexham and Bidston are being disrupted this morning because of slippery rails.

Transport for Wales website states, “due to slippery rails between Gwersyllt and Cefn-Y-Bedd some lines are disrupted.”

Some trains have experienced delays, while the 10.32am Wrexham to Bidston train – which was due to call at Shotton at 11am – has been cancelled.

Trains are expected to be running as per timetable by 12pm.

The website also says, “If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation. Please keep your ticket to accompany any claim. For more information please visit https://tfwrail.wales/delay-co mpensation where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.”

Slippery rail or low railhead adhesion, is a condition of railways where contamination of the railhead causes trains to experience less adhesion or grip.

This can lead to wheelslip when the train is taking power, and wheelslide when the train is braking.

The most common cause of contamination is fallen moist leaves that lie on and cling to the top surface of the rails of railway tracks.

The condition results in significant reduction in friction between train wheels and rails, and in extreme cases can render the track temporarily unusable.