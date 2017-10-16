Train disruption warning as very windy weather from ex hurricane Ophelia heads to Wales

Train passengers have been warned to expect delays due to strong winds on Monday

Wind gusts of over 50mph are forecast in Deeside tomorrow afternoon with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office covering the county.

The weather warning has been put in place due to ‘ex-Hurricane Ophelia’, with large parts of the country expected to hit by strong winds tomorrow afternoon.

Ireland is set to get the worst of the weather, with an amber warning in place.

In Deeside gusts are expected to pick up at around 1pm and reach 54mph at 5pm. Temperatures are meant to remain warm however, with highs of 20C during the afternoon.

Details released by the Met Office state: “A spell of very windy weather is likely on Monday in association with ex-Ophelia. Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs could happen, perhaps leading to injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The warning has been updated to extend the area at risk further east, taking in much of northern England and Wales along with parts of southern an

The weather warning is in place from midday Monday until around midnight.

Arriva Trains Wales have also issued a statement to passengers, saying: “Strong winds brought by ex-hurricane Ophelia will affect Wales throughout Monday 16th October.

“For safety reasons trains will have to run at reduced speed on many routes from midday onwards. This will mean trains will be delayed and altered at short notice.”

Passengers are advised to check the Arriva Trains Wales website ahead of travelling tomorrow.