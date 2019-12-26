Trail Challenge Raises over £2,000 for Saltney based Neuro Therapy Centre

A Flintshire woman has raised over £2000 for a local charity which supports people with long term neurological conditions.

Lindsay Turner from Mold took part in the Kielder Trail Marathon to raise funds for the Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney.

Lindsay embarked on the challenge this year to mark her Dad’s commitment as a Trustee at the Centre and raise funds to support its work.

She said, “My dad has been a member of the Neuro Therapy Centre for nearly 35 years, since the Centre first started in 1985.

This year he retired from being a Trustee, but it is a charity that we all as a family have been strong supporters of.

We know what a huge benefit the Centre is to people with neurological conditions, including my Dad with his MS.”

Lindsay raised £2012 for the Neuro Therapy Centre through her challenge, “I’m thrilled with how much I managed to raise, and I’d like to thank everyone for supporting me.

It was a tough challenge, but I’m so glad to have achieved it.”

The Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon route follows an almost entirely off-road course around northern Europe’s largest man-made lake, Kielder Water, in Northumberland.

As part of the challenge Lindsay had to carry all her kit with her including 3 litres of water.

She completed the 26.2-mile route in 5 hours and 24 minutes.

The Neuro Therapy Centre, based in Saltney, supports people with neurological conditions including MS, Parkinson’s, ME and MND, and their Carers from across Cheshire, North Wales and the Wirral.

The services offered include regular physiotherapy, oxygen therapy, counselling, and fitness and boxing.

All the money raised will help the Centre provide therapies and support to local people affected by neurological conditions.

Shannah Goodrick, Fundraiser at the Neuro Therapy Centre was delighted by Lindsay’s achievements, she said, “It is always fantastic to hear from people who want to complete challenge events for us.

They make a real difference to the Centre and our work. We’d like to say a massive thank you to Lindsay for her achievements.”

People wanting to find out more about the Neuro Therapy Centre or wanting to start their own fundraising page can visit www.neurotherapycentre.org or call 01244 678619.