Traffic moving again following earlier crash on the A55 in Chester due to a collision

UPDATE: Off slip at junction 40 still appears to be closed as recovery takes place but traffic on the A55 has started to move again.

On the move now, the vehicle that was in the accident has been moved by a recovery truck and traffic is moving pic.twitter.com/BdSaahFAex — vicky harris (@vicksterhaz) June 2, 2018

09:40am – Emergency services are currently at the scene of collision on the A55 junction 40 near the the Vicars Cross interchange.

Traffic is currently at a standstill heading away from North Wales – very heavy rain has been reported in the area with standing water on the road surface causing problems for drivers.

Dan said the crash has happened “Heading towards Ellesmere port looks like an accident as just had a rapid response car and an ambulance pass. The other direction looks free and clear.”

Vicky Harris who took the picture above said: “Currently sat on the a55 by the slip road to christleton, police have stopped all vehicles, traffic is building.”

Latest traffic reports states:

‘Reports of slow traffic due to accident on A55 Tarvin Road Northbound near J40 A51 (Vicars cross interchange), congestion to J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Affecting traffic between Huntingdon and Vicars Cross.’