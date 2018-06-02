independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Traffic moving again following earlier crash on the A55 in Chester due to a collision

Published: Saturday, Jun 2nd, 2018
Share:

UPDATE: Off slip at junction 40 still appears to be closed as recovery takes place but traffic on the A55 has started to move again.

09:40am – Emergency services are currently at the scene of collision on the A55 junction 40 near the the  Vicars Cross interchange.

Traffic is currently at a standstill heading away from North Wales – very heavy rain has been reported in the area with standing water on the road surface causing problems for drivers.

Dan said the crash has happened  “Heading towards Ellesmere port looks like an accident as just had a rapid response car and an ambulance pass. The other direction looks free and clear.”

Vicky Harris who took the picture above said: “Currently sat on the a55 by the slip road to christleton, police have stopped all vehicles, traffic is building.”

Latest traffic reports states:

‘Reports of slow traffic due to accident on A55 Tarvin Road Northbound near J40 A51 (Vicars cross interchange), congestion to J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout). Affecting traffic between Huntingdon and Vicars Cross.’

LATEST NEWS:

M56 – All lanes back open following earlier collision near the A494

Weighbridge Road back open following earlier closure due to jackknifed lorry

Visa card problems fixed after six hour disruption to services

Visitors to Wepre Park asked to consider local residents on busy days and park on Wepre Drive ‘pay and display’

Going to see the Stereophonics in Wrexham on tonight? Visitors asked to plan journey in advance – and take a coat

Severe delays on the southbound M6 in Cheshire due to a ‘police led incident’

Firefighters release one person from car following six vehicle crash on A550 in Shotwick on Thursday

Deeside Ice Rink to reopen on Friday following week long closure

RSPCA appeal after video surfaces which appears to show a man biting the head off a live pigeon

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn