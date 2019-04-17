News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Trading Standards warning over “wrong council tax band” scammers targeting Flintshire residents…. again

Published: Wednesday, Apr 17th, 2019
Flintshire County Council Trading Standards has issued another warning of a Council Tax rebate scam that is being used on local residents.

One Flintshire householder received a telephone call from someone claiming that residents are due large refunds on Council Tax due to the incorrect banding of their property.

The caller asks the resident to pay a fee of £150 to carry out a survey on the property to confirm that a refund of around £3500 due to them because of overpayment of council tax.

They also ask for banking or card details and appear to have details of addresses and council tax bands that makes this scam particularly convincing.

Trading Standards officers say these calls “have nothing to do with Flintshire County Council.”

A council spokesman said: “If you receive such a phone call put the phone down, if you receive an approach by text please do not reply. 

If the Council finds you are owed a refund they will write to on Council headed paper telling you what you need to do, or if you are on the email system they will email you. 

If you have any queries about your Council Tax phone the Council on 01352 704848. 

Never give your banking and card details to strangers who contact you out of the blue.

