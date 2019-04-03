Toyota funding boost for Chester FC award-winning project

Chester FC Community Trust has received a grant to continue its work using football to help improve male mental health and wellbeing.

Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust has awarded the charity £3,000 to extend its award-winning project, which is run in partnership with ForFutures.

The Community Trust runs weekly football training sessions for participants at risk of, or living with, mental health conditions.

Participants also have the opportunity to represent Chester FC in the Cheshire Ability Counts Football League.

The sessions provide a safe and welcoming setting in which men can play sport, make new friends and seek advice or access support without stigma.

The project helps to tackle social isolation and contributes to improved physical and mental health and wellbeing, providing a sense of belonging, increased self-esteem and reducing the risk of depression.

Jim Green, Chief Executive of Chester FC Community Trust, said: “We are so grateful to Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust for supporting this project.

“The sessions have proven very popular and have a far-reaching impact on participants’ lives. They have become part of a team and created their own support network, which is helping them move forwards in their lives.

“This grant will enable us to provide additional sessions and supporting activities to engage with more men and deliver even greater outcomes for participants.”

Jim Crosbie, Trustee for the Charitable Trust, and Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Manufacturing UK commented “it is an honour and a privilege to be able to support local people working in fantastic organisations doing so much good work and making a difference in our local areas.”