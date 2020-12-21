Toyota Deeside engine plant to close early for Christmas due to border transport delays
The Toyota Deeside engine plant is to shut down early for Christmas due to the “uncertain nature of how long the borders will be closed.”
Transport of freight across the Channel has been disrupted after France suspended travel links with Britain to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
According to Sky news, Toyota has issued a statement saying: “In light of the traffic bans that a growing number of countries have issued for travel from the UK and due to the uncertain nature of how long the borders will be closed for logistics activities.”
“Toyota Motor Europe has decided to come to a controlled stop of its production activities at Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) two days earlier than the planned seasonal stop, and at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) two days earlier and one day earlier than plan, respectively at Deeside and Burnaston operations.”
“For our UK operations, this means that Deeside engine plant will suspend its activities from 22 December and TMUK Burnaston vehicle plant from 23 December.”
“Both our UK plants have a pre-planned winter shutdown from 24 December 2020 until 4 January 2021, which will proceed normally as scheduled.”
