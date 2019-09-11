Three vehicle collision closes road in Buckley

Police have closed Church Road in Buckley following a three-vehicle collision this morning.

The crash is understood to have happened just after 10.30am near the junction with Liverpool Road, Church Road has been closed in both direction as a result.

Police have said the collision involves an Audi, BMW and a VW. “No serious injuries reported but an ambulance has been called.”

Latest traffic report states:

“Church Road both ways blocked, heavy traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved at Church View. Police are in attendance.”