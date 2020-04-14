Three reported after travelling from Birkenhead to climb Snowdon because they were ‘bored’

Three people from Birkenhead have been reported for breaching coronavirus legislation after travelling to climb Snowdon.

At 5.30pm yesterday evening officers approached the trio who decided to come to North Wales as they were ‘bored’.

Two of them were from the same household and the third was a friend they’d picked up.

They’d already been approached earlier in the day by a member of the Snowdon warden team but ignored the advice and scaled the mountain anyway.

Members of the North Wales Police Road’s Policing Unit said: “We know we have beautiful mountains and stunning scenery but now is not the time to come for a walk. It will all still be here once this strange period is over.”