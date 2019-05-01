Three people arrested in Deeside on suspicion drugs and weapons offences

Three people were arrested in Deeside last night on suspicion drugs and weapons offences.

The trio were spotted in a car just after 11pm on Tuesday night.

Police said the car was being driven recklessly around the Sandycroft area.

Officers moved in and stopped it in Mancot, three people were taken into custody for alleged drugs and weapon offences.

Commenting North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable, Sacha Hatchett said:

“Some fantastic police work in Deeside overnight with a car stopped and people arrested for drugs and weapon offences and a vulnerable person located. Da Iawn”