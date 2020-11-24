Three household exclusive bubbles & travel restriction lifting as festive pandemic measures announced

A broad set of UK-wide measures to help people come together with their loved ones during the festive period, in a way that has been described as “safe as possible”, have been agreed by the governments of the UK’s four nations.

Speaking after a meeting of the four governments, the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said: “This has been a very long and difficult year for everyone. All our lives have been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Everyone has done so much to help control the spread of the virus and to save lives. But that has meant many sacrifices, including not seeing family and close friends. We are all looking forward to Christmas and a chance to spend some time with all those we hold dear.”

“Today, I met the First Ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland and Michael Gove, from the UK Government, and I’m pleased we were able to agree a common four-nation plan for the festive period.”





The text of a joint statement issued by the four UK governments is copied below: