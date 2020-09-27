Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 27th Sep 2020

Updated: Sun 27th Sep

Three dogs rescued from Blacon house following kitchen fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Firefighters using breathing apparatus rescued three dogs from house fire in Blacon during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called 2.45am to a blaze a two-storey house on Fisher Road in Blacon.

Two appliances attended the house, on arrival smoke alarms were sounding and crews discovered that the fire involved a tumble dryer in the ground floor kitchen.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house.


Three dogs were rescued from the property. Their owners were not at home.

The gas and electricity supplies to the house were isolated and a cordon was set up.

A covering jet was also set up and the fire was extinguished with a hose reel jet.

Once the fire was out the area affected by it was damped down to make it safe and a large fan was used to clear the house of smoke.

Firefighters were in attendance for around an hour.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has taken place.

It is believed to have been an accidental fire caused by tea towels containing oil having been dried in the tumble dryer.”

For tumble dryer fire safety advice visit https://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/tumble-dryer-fire-safety.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Armed police and helicopter deployed to Mold following reports of a man with meat cleaver

News

Call to ‘Protect the NHS’ as Wales heads into winter

News

Armed police recover machete after stopping vehicle in Mold

News

The last ever Airbus A380 has been assembled

News

Four men arrested in Flint after armed police called to domestic incident involving a ‘bladed weapon’

News

Lawyer suffered PTSD after defending Flintshire serial killer Peter Moore

News

Free sports sessions for children to start from next week in Flintshire

News

Welsh Government to explore proposals for a North Wales medical school

News

24-year-old man jailed after firing a gun towards another man in Chester

News





Read 482,208 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn