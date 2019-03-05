This man from Deeside has been ordered not to do any boxing or dancing in a public place

A man from Deeside has been issued with a Community Protection Notice ( CPN ) ordering him to stop dancing in public places.

Police have issued Marius Kasmocius with a CPN which is aimed at preventing unreasonable behaviour which has a “negative impact on the local community’s quality of life.”

Police officers, local authorities and PCSOs can issue CPNs but before doing so they must consider two things; whether the conduct is having a detrimental effect on the community’s quality of life and also, whether said conduct is considered unreasonable.

The CPN states Kasmocius must not, or encourage others to use, “foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any place in Flintshire County or towards any person.”

“Not follow any individual in public.”

“Refrain from any form of boxing or dancing in a public place likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.”



Police have said, “if you see him breaching the notice please contact us immediately.”

Failure to comply with a CPN is an offence and may result in a fine or a fixed penalty notice.