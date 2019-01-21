News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Thieves steel £30,000 caravan from Carmel area

Published: Monday, Jan 21st, 2019
Police area appealing to the public for information following the theft of a caravan from Flintshire.

A Swift Conquer 650 worth around £30,000 was taken from the Carmel area of Holywell between 3.50am-4am on Sunday, January 13. 

The caravan (similar to the one pictured) is fairly distinctive, it has an aerodynamically designed exterior front with large panoramic sunroof.

A spokesperson from North Flintshire Police team said:

“If you have any information on this high value theft contact us quoting reference 19100013033.”

Any sightings of the caravan or further information about the theft should be reported to North Wales Police on 101 or via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

Photograph: Practical Caravan

 

