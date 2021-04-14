Multi-million-pound redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd enters next phase of public consultation
Theatr Clwyd is to enter the next phase of public consultation with free ‘open-to-all’ digital events where anyone can find out more about its landmark redevelopment project.
This final phase of public consultation on the multi-million-pound redevelopment scheme follows extensive consultation in 2019 and will feature updated design images by architects Haworth Tompkins.
The 45-year-old building will be extensively refurbished and repaired, along with significant improvements to ensure that this ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ project will see a greener, more energy-efficient building enabling large savings on gas, electricity, and water costs, and make better use of resources.
A phased construction period, slightly delayed by Covid-19 and now due to commence in early 2022, will enable performances to continue on site as well as in a 300-seat pop-up theatre next to the main building.
Liam Evans Ford, Executive Director of Theatr Clwyd said,
“We are thrilled to be moving towards the next stage of this once-in-a-lifetime project to secure the future of Theatr Clwyd and safeguard its economic impact in north east Wales.”
“This project will be a key part of our region’s Covid 19 recovery.”
“We’re excited to share and get feedback on how our designs have developed as we work with our community to shape a bright new future not only for our building, but for the generations whom we will serve in the decades ahead of us.”
Theatr Clwyd’s Capital Redevelopment Project is already in receipt of Welsh Government funding and aims to secure further investment as well as funds from trusts and foundations, private philanthropy, and with match funding from Arts Council Wales and support from Flintshire County Council.
The free open-to-all digital events are on Wed 21 April at 7pm, and Fri 23 April at 10.30am and members of the public are invited to book one of these events to learn more about the plans, see how the design has progressed and ask questions. Tickets can be booked via the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com.
Improvements to the building will include:
- A greener, more energy-efficient building enabling large savings on gas, electricity and water costs
- New toilets will be flushed by rainwater and photovoltaic panels on the roof will produce heat and electricity.
- A therapeutic sensory garden and children’s creative playground.
- Newly planted trees to improve the carbon footprint and plants on the walls and roofs to naturally insulate the building.
- A health & well-being suite with specialist changing facilities including adjustable sensory lighting, easy access and dedicated equipment.
- A new youth hub to provide a safe, creative space for rehearsing, meeting and relaxing – a place for young people to call their own.
- Fit-for-purpose rooms for workshops with equipped to teach transferrable skills based around theatrical expertise in costume, lighting, sound, props, scenic art and set building.
- New rehearsal, teaching and instrument storage spaces for Youth Music in Flintshire Flintshire Music Service.
- The bar and box office will be reimagined, full height glass windows will give spectacular views with access to an outdoor terrace and new public areas will be accessible to everyone.
- The gallery spaces and cinema will be refreshed, with lift access improved.
- The number of toilets in the building will be quadrupled including more accessible toilets and shared toilets/family rooms with changing facilities.
- An Indoor play area and buggy park.
- New carpets and improved seating in the theatres.
- The balcony seats in the Emlyn Williams Theatre will be accessible and additional wheelchair positions provided in both theatres.
- A new fit-for-purpose kitchen will be installed and the restaurant relocated to the first-floor, a newly refurbished function room will enable the hosting of large-scale events.
- New rehearsal rooms will be the appropriate size for the stages with higher ceilings which will enable actors to rehearse with sets.
- Dressing rooms will be refurbished providing relaxing spaces with better access and privacy for actors.
- The stage facilities will be upgraded and a new workshop will provide improved welding, woodworking and scenic arts equipment enabling sets to be built more efficiently, safely and economically.
- A new viewing gallery will invite public and staff to see sets being built and painted.
- Wardrobe will move closer to the rehearsal rooms in a specialist area with fitting rooms and upgraded lighting and ventilation.
