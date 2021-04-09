Theatr Clwyd move to becoming and independent charitable trust will help secure the long-term future

Theatr Clwyd is now an independent trust, after 44 years as a part of Flintshire County Council.

The move, which happened on Thursday 1st April, will enable the Flintshire-based arts centre to plan long-term for arts and cultural provision in Flintshire and North Wales, and remain agile, efficient, and competitive as one of the UK’s leading arts organisations.



For Flintshire County Council, whose close collaboration with the theatre in driving improved wellbeing and cultural provision has received national acclaim, the move guarantees the long-term delivery of world-class theatre, arts and entertainment, educational youth music, and the theatre’s extensive community wellbeing and resilience work.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, today said:

“Moving into an independent trust marks a huge step for Theatr Clwyd in ensuring the long-term future of the Theatr and the vital work we do both on and off stage.”





“Everyone at Theatr Clwyd is indebted to the support of the council and the work that has taken place over the last 18 months to achieve this positive change.”

“From the Councillors and Cabinet members, through to the Chief Executive and administrative team members – even during the most challenging year imaginable they have been outstanding.”

“We may have a new governance model, but we remain in partnership with Flintshire County Council, and it is now beyond any doubt that they are leading the way within the UK as a Local Authority who value the arts, our impact in the community, on the national stage, and within the local economy. Thank you.”

Colin Everett, CEO of Flintshire County Council, also commented:

“We are pleased to have helped secure the long-term future of Theatr Clwyd.”

“We are all keen to put this past year behind us, and can see a positive future for theatre and the arts as society recovers from the pandemic situation.”

“Under this new governance model Theatr Clwyd will continue to play a major role in the arts industries of Wales and the UK.”

The award-winning Theatr Clwyd is Wales’ biggest producing theatre and was named by The Stage as 2020’s Regional Theatre Of The Year. Since 1976, the theatre has created exceptional theatre from its home in Flintshire, North Wales, pushing theatrical boundaries and creating world-class productions.

Theatr Clwyd is one of only four theatres in the UK to build sets and props, make costumes and paint scenery in-house – nurturing the skills vital to a vibrant theatre industry.

The theatre also hosts an artist development programme, trainee technicians’ scheme and an eighteen-month traineeship for directors, to develop the Artistic Directors of the future.

In addition to supporting early career theatre workers, Theatr Clwyd also works extensively with the local community with award-winning Community Engagement projects such as Arts from the Armchair, and Justice In A Day.

This move comes as Theatr Clwyd its second public consultation period for a major Capital Redevelopment Project which will reimagine the theatre’s public spaces and create a greener, more efficient and sustainable building.