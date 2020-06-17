Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Jun 2020

Theatr Clwyd helps boost supplies of blood for the NHS

Theatr Clwyd successfully hosted the Welsh Blood Service when they ran 4 days of blood donation sessions at the beginning of June.

In total, 252 donors attended the sessions with 105 people stepping through the doors to become donors for the first time.

The sessions, for which additional safety measures were put in place with increased donor screening and social distancing, are vital in supporting the NHS and ensuring that hospitals around Wales have good supplies of blood throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The donations received have potentially saved the lives of 654 people in Wales.


Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, said: “We’re hugely proud of the success of the recent blood donation drive with Welsh Blood Service at the theatre. The blood service are a vital part of our NHS and it’s important to us, as a community asset, to play our part and support them.”

Additional blood donation sessions have been announced at Theatr Clwyd on Monday 20 th and Tuesday 21 st July.

The process takes approximate 45 to 60 minutes and each donation can help three patients in need.

The sessions are by appointment only. People can book online or call 0800 252266.

For more information on donating blood, please visit www.welsh-blood.org.uk



