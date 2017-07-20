The Rosie

Wepre Park

Connah’s Quay Angling club is a small local fishing club which has been based at the Rosie Pool at Wepre Park for nearly half a century.

The lake which the club leases was originally used for fishing (for food) and for shooting when Wepre Hall was around and the lake is one of the remaining features from the old days.
Over the years the club has looked after the fish stocks the wildlife which around the lake also the banks and fishing platforms.
The platforms were replaced by the club over a decade ago but unfortunately, time has taken its toll and they have fallen into a state of disrepair.
The clubs bailiff team do repair the platforms wherever possible but these are only ever a temporary fix.
The platforms are in desperate need of replacing as some of them are collapsing.
The lake also suffers from problems with oxygen levels in the water, this is especially the case during the summer months.
Six years ago the lake suffered an oxygen crash which unfortunately resulted in most of the larger fish, especially the carp, dying.
Since then the club and its bailiffs have worked extremely hard to not only restore the fishing to what it once was but make it even better.

Over the last few years the committee has invested a lot of money into the club which is paying off as the lake is thriving.

The club has also been working with a fishery consultant who has helped get the lake where it is today.
This includes:

  • Managing fish stocks and keeping control of the biomass within the Rosie.
  • Felling trees to allow wind to get onto the water.
  • Creating and following a feed plan to ensure the fish have all the correct nutrients to support them.
  • Controlling Lilly beds to make sure they are not taking over too much room.
  • Chalking the lake to break down the layer of silt and leaf litter that has built up over the years.
  • Many other aspects of fishery management.

Recently the lake was featured in two major Angling magazines including being awarded ‘Fishery of the Week by the Angling Times.
This summer the Rosie will also feature in ‘Improve Your Coarse Fishing magazine’ and features the Crucian Carp which is found in abundance in the lake.
The Crucian carp has sadly been in decline over the years, though several fisheries around the UK are making huge efforts to bring them back from the brink.
The Rosie is one of the most prolific Crucian waters in the area and bailiffs want to ensure they preserve that.
Club officials are convinced the lake will break the Welsh record for Crucians in the very near future as they are growing fast.

Junior Fishing Sessions

Connah’s Quay Angling Club run junior fishing sessions for ages 6 to 16 years old. Sessions are held on the Rosie pool and are free of charge with all tackle and bait included.

Club coaches are on hand to teach children the basics of fishing and hopefully help them land them their first ever fish!

Sessions are held on the weekend though spaces are limited so be quick to book your space

For more information or you would like to book a space for your child please get in touch

Click to Email

Recently the club has also started working with local schools providing taster days for pupils at the lake where a team member is on hand to explain about the fish in the lake, how to catch them and how the lake is managed.
Once the fishing platforms have been replaced at the Rosie the aim is to make then disabled friendly as the club wants everybody to be able to enjoy the fishing at the lake.
During the summer the bailiffs will also be running taster days for junior anglers, all tackle is provided, where parents can bring their children to experience fishing for the first time or even just brush up on the skills they already have.
There are plans in place to start junior match days and hopefully get a junior team together who can then fish against other clubs.
The lake has also been host to the Welsh Junior National where junior anglers from up and down the country fish a competition together.

Club official are keen to rebuild a junior angling team with the aim of hosting competitions once again.
over the next year, the club will look to replace every fishing platform on the lake with a disabled friendly one and improve the access to them.
The club also needs an aerator urgently to prevent the oxygen crashing again, however after all of the investment the club has put in over the last few years they do not have the funds to carry out the much-needed work.

Wepre Park as a whole, has benefited from significant investment in recent years, however, as the angling club is self-funded and run by volunteers current finances won’t allow for improvements.
The team is looking to raise funds to help with the essential work, replacing the ageing fishing platforms and buying an aerator will cost around £15000.
The club is now offering a unique opportunity for local businesses or groups to sponsor one of the Rose fishing platforms in a bid to raise much-needed money.
Sponsoring a platform will cost just £400 and sponsors will have a plaque displaying their business, organisation or group with name and contact information fixed to their individual platform.
More than that, a company sponsoring one of the Rosie platforms will help support the club and the keep the lake in prime condtion for It’s members, day ticket anglers and by all future school parties and groups to enjoy.
The Rosie is a wonderful community asset so if any local businesses would like to help out get in touch.
Information on future taster days, junior matches and any other club events will be posted both in the visitor centre and on the clubs Facebook page (the ‘rosie’ wepre park).
For enquiries relating to these, or any other aspects of the club email: Cqac.secretary@gmail.com refer all enquiries to the club secretary, Marc Francis.
Day tickets are available from Deeside Tackle shop and the food counter in the visitor centre.