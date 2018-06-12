“The public has spoken” police apply for closure order extension on two Connah’s Quay houses

Officers from North Flintshire Police team have successfully applied to the courts for an extension to a closure order on two Connah’s Quay properties.

A picture shared on the teams Facebook page shows Sgt Steve Lloyd attaching the closure order notice to one of two houses on Kings Road in Connah’s Quay.

A closure notice is issued following an application to a magistrates’ court when anti-social behaviour or criminal behaviour is likely to occur at the property.

The order prohibits access to the premises for a period specified in the order, though it cant extend past three months without being reapplied for

In the case of the two Kings Road houses, only the tenants are allowed to be inside.

A police spokesperson has said.

“It is an offence if anyone else is allowed in the property and the tenant and persons inside will be prosecuted for it. There will likely be more closures in the Connah’s Quay area shortly as we will not tolerate property being used for drug dealing or anti-social behaviour. The public has spoken and it is clear they support Police in this action. Please continue to work with us and provide information to make the area a nicer place to live. If you see any breaches please report them to Police via 101″

[📷 NWP North Flintshire/Facebook]