The only bank in Queenferry is set to close its doors for good in December

Barclays Bank has announced it is to close its branch on Station Road in Queensferry.

The bank will close its doors for the last time on Friday, December 14.

The company claims there has been a reduction in the number of customers using the branch with more people moving to online services.

Barclays said ‘only’ 120 customers use the Queensferry branch exclusively for their banking and that transactions at the counter have fallen by 4.5% in 24 months.

A spokesperson for Barclays said:

“Before we make the decision to close any branch, we think carefully about how it has been used so far.

We consider how many customers have been visiting, what kind of transactions they’ve been making, and all the other ways they’ve been choosing to bank with us.

We also take into consideration the availability of other branches in the wider community.”

Once the Queensferry branch has closed, the nearest available Barclays branches will be in Mold, Flint and Chester.

Commenting on the closure Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said:

“I am always disappointed to hear of banks closing in my constituency.

I appreciate that times are changing and so much of our banking needs are done electronically using the internet or over the phone, however there is still very much a place on our high streets for banks.

Barclays have decided that it is no longer financially viable to keep open their Queensferry branch.

This is very disappointing news, I am therefore meeting with Cllr Wisenger on Friday to discuss it and we will be writing to Barclays raising the concerns of residents who rely on the branch.”

Queensferry County Councillor David Wisinger said:

“I’m concerned about the older people in Queensferry, many don’t drive or use online banking and the nearest Barclays branch with be in Mold, Flint or Chester.”

Photo: The Local Data Company