The grass is green for Deeside-based Hi Tech Turf

The grass is green for Deeside-based business Hi Tech Turf as it has grown steadily over the past 12 years and has worked on some major projects in north Wales and further afield.

Based in the Deeside Enterprise Zone, Hi Tech Turf are suppliers and installers of high quality artificial turf products.

Surf Snowdonia in Dolgarrog are one of the companies they have supplied, with the turf installed in front of the on-site camping pods.

They have also provided turf to a variety of other projects including Tottenham Hotspur FC, the National Football Museum, Foyles Bookshop on the South Bank in London and Talacre Beach caravan park.

Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates recently visited the business to find out more about their success and future plans.

He said:

“It’s great to see a business like Hi Tech Turf succeed and grow. They provide an excellent product and it’s good to see the range of projects they have worked on from Surf Snowdonia to the South Bank in London.

Businesses like this are a vital part of the Welsh economy and their success is something to celebrate.

That’s why we provide support at the Welsh Government which businesses can access when they need it, including Business Wales which provides a single point of contact.

I look forward to seeing Hi Tech Turf go from strength to strength.”