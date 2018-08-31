News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The first of three A380 superjumbos for All Nippon Airways leaves Toulouse assembly building

Published: Friday, Aug 31st, 2018
Share:

The first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) has rolled out of the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse.

The aircraft has now been moved to an outside station where various ground tests will be undertaken in preparation for first flight in the coming weeks.

The aircraft will then be transferred to the Airbus facilities in Hamburg for cabin installation and painting.

ANA placed a firm order of three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the superjumbo in Japan.

The first delivery is scheduled early in 2019, and the A380 will initially be operated on the popular Tokyo-Honolulu route.

The three A380’s will be painted in a special livery with ANA creating a ‘Flying Honu’ character for each aircraft.

The blue character is named ―Lani, meaning sky, a homage to the Hawaiian blue sky.

The emerald green character is named ―Kai,meaning ocean, and inspired by the crystal clear waters of the Hawaiian ocean and the orange character is named ―Lā,‖ from the Hawaiian word meaning sun s a reference to the beautiful Hawaiian sunset..

To date, Airbus has delivered 229 A380s, with the aircraft now in services with 14 airlines worldwide.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police release CCTV image of person they want to speak to over incident in Ewloe

Penyffordd new homes plan set for refusal

Plans for 23 new homes in Drury backed for approval despite 50 objection letters sent to planners

Hopes plans for seven homes could lead to sale of derelict Broughton farm

Balaclava clad thieves attempt to break into Deeside cash machine

Defence Minister reveals British F-35 jet reached landmark milestone whilst he was on a visit to Deeside

Sentinel surveillance aircraft – Ten years of service celebrated at Raytheon Broughton

Campaigners’ joy as plans for 80 homes withdrawn

Seven police officers assaulted in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn