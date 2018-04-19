The best highway network in Wales is about to get some TLC

One of the downsides to having the best road network – statistically – in Wales is that you have to ‘keep up appearances’ with the neighbours Wrexham – which has one of the worst roads network – statistically – in Wales.

And there’s also the potholes which are in need fixing – a few Flintshire motorists have contacted Deeside.com to vent rage at the state of potholes in the county recently.

Many roads have had temporarily fixes applied until the weather improves, but these have often crumbled within days.

So, now that the worst winter for many years is behind us and the weather is getting much better , Flintshire County Council is about to give its road network some much needed TLC.

The council has visited and inspected every road in the county and has undertaken condition surveys that has allowed a priority list of resurfacing schemes to be finalised.

“The schemes will now be tendered, to ensure the Council receives best value and the work on these key highway improvements will commence in May.

This will help restore the condition of the Council’s highway network, which was assessed as the best maintained network in Wales in 2017.” A council spokesperson said.

The work will cost around £1m and will see a number of roads across Flintshire completely resurfaced, it is being funded from the Council’s own highway maintenance budget with additional funding support from Welsh Government.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Despite the current financial restraints, we are pleased to able to make this investment in the roads of Flintshire, which demonstrates the importance of a well maintained highway network to this Council.

We have been carrying out temporary repairs during the winter months to ensure the safety of the network and it is satisfying that the permanent repairs can now commence.

There will be further announcements over the coming weeks on additional schemes in both rural and urban location as the sites are identified and assessed.

Details of all the programmes will be available on the Council’s website on Monday 23 April 2018 and all of the works are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.”