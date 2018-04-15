independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

The annual Flintshire Jobs, Skills and Training’ event takes place this week

Published: Sunday, Apr 15th, 2018
Looking for Work? Need advice about skills and training?

Flintshire Jobs, Skills and Training Event takes place at Deeside Leisure Centre this week.

Communities For Work Plus Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales are bringing together local employers, service providers and job seekers at Deeside Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm on Thursday 19 April 2018.

Cllr Derek Butler, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said:

“In 2017, this events attracted over 400 attendees. It has been developed to support employment in Flintshire and bring job opportunities to local people giving employers the opportunity to meet candidates face to face.

“Last year the event was supported by over 30 employers and organisations who had over 500 vacancies on offer.”

There will also be practical advice on hand to help you find a job. This includes a CV checkpoint area and help to write application forms from Careers Wales. Further and higher education representatives are also available to discuss local training and course options.

Representatives from the Communities For Work Plus Enterprise Club can advise you on entrepreneurial opportunities in Flintshire and support if you want to start your own business.

Mentors from Communities for Work can advise on your eligibility for additional support through the ESF programme whose aim is to provide one-two-one mentoring across Flintshire.

For more information contact Kate at Communities For Work Plus on 01244 846090 or Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus on 07748881647.

