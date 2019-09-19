News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Tesco grant brings books to life for Flintshire’s visually-impaired

Published: Thursday, Sep 19th, 2019
Share:

A service which supports visually-impaired people in Flintshire has received a £2,000 grant thanks to the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme.

The funding for RNIB’s Talking Books, which provides audiobooks for the estimated 5,160 blind and partially sighted children and adults in the county, will allow the scheme to record more new book releases for users.

The Talking Books service is one of the RNIB’s most loved services with more than 25,000 titles available across all genres.

The on-demand service delivers books free of charge, providing users with access to a library of Braille and giant print books, as well as music and learning resources.

The extra Tesco funding will allow the charity to provide better support through its experienced library team and make its technology and reading advice more accessible through its volunteers in Flintshire.

RNIB Cymru Director Ansley Workman said: “Donations such as this from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme are more important than you could possibly imagine for our services. Ensuring we have the newest releases available is vital as the initiative has a huge impact on the quality of life for those that are visually impaired.

“We’ll use the donation to record even more releases which will continue to inspire and offer a sense of freedom for those that need it most.”

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which awards grants to thousands of local community projects every year.

Rhodri Evans, Tesco’s Community Manager for Wales, said: “Across Wales our Bags of Help scheme supports a huge variety of projects that are important to the local communities our stores serve, with more than £5m awarded in Wales to date. It is great to see another grant going to a group doing great work and we hope many blind and visually-impaired people in the community will benefit from this award.”

Since launching in 2015, Bags of Help has awarded more than £79 million to more than 26,000 projects all over the UK.

Customers are able to vote for a Bags of Help project in store using a blue token given to them at the check-out.

At the end of voting period, votes are collected and three groups in each of Tesco’s regions will be awarded funding.

For more information visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Local Development Plan – Consultation set to launch on Flintshire blueprint for 7000 new homes

Child criminal exploitation adding to sharp rise in youngsters in care, says Flintshire social services chief

Preferred option for A494 River Dee Bridge upgrade announced – construction could begin within two years

Two taken to hospital following collision between car and motorbike in Connah’s Quay

“Watered-down” no-fault eviction proposals set to extend notice period – Senedd Home

First Minister Questions: New Term, Old Arguments

Future of waste and recycling services in Flintshire set to come under the spotlight

Welsh Government urged to intervene to scrap controversial nurse rota changes in North Wales

Recycled plastic could be used to surface Flintshire’s roads if new trial proves successful


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn