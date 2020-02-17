Tesco grant will help promote health, wellbeing and environmental awareness to Holywell children

An organisation working with children in Holywell has received a £2,740 grant from a special coastal round of Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

The grant for Clybiau Plant Cymru will go towards delivering workshops and out-of-school childcare clubs that encourage children to play outdoors and connect with nature in coastal areas.

Nicole Lovatt, Regional Manager for Clybiau Plant Cymru, said the funding will help combat issues of childhood obesity, giving children the opportunity to play freely and get active away from distractions such as social media.

“We’re truly grateful to Tesco for its support and funding through the Bags of Help scheme,” she said. “We aim to promote health, wellbeing and environmental awareness through fun, outdoor activities, so every donation has a huge impact on kids’ lives.

“The clubs provide valuable play and learning opportunities outside of the school day, enabling parents to work and train, which in turn drives economic growth, tackles poverty and reduces inequalities.

“Through the funding we are delivering 16 outdoor workshops within four clubs in the Holywell area to children and our staff,” she added. “It will engage up to 210 individuals, as well as providing skills and knowledge which staff can apply on an ongoing basis to provide quality childcare for years to come.”

Tesco shoppers in Holywell cast their votes using blue tokens handed out at checkouts as part of the special voting round supporting groups in 42 coastal communities across the UK. More than 100 projects working to improve Britain’s coastline shared the combined funding pot worth £300,000.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with the charity Groundwork, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year. To date £80m has been awarded through the scheme, with more than £5m awarded to projects in Wales.

Claire de Silva, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “Bags of Help has been a huge success since we introduced the scheme and we are glad to be able to support great projects, including this project to support children in Holywell.

“We saw a fantastic mix of projects shortlisted and I’d like to thank customers for casting their votes for projects that will have a positive impact within their community.”

The scheme is run in partnership with community charity Groundwork. Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said: “Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down Britain to improve their local spaces and the places that matter to them. We’re pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to groups enjoying, protecting and improving Britain’s coastlines.”