Tesco Express looks set to open in Connah’s Quay

A Connah’s Quay convenience store looks set to be replaced by a new Tesco Express.

A planning application submitted by Tesco has been approved this week by Flintshire County Council.

The application, which was approved by a delegated officer, outlines plans to replace the One Stop signage with Tesco Express branding.

The current store occupies three retail units at Connah’s Quay precinct, plans show the new store ‘footprint’ will remain the same and a similar size to the Tesco Express just couple of miles away in Flint.

It’s not known when the One Stop store will be rebranded, Deeside.com has asked Tesco when it expects to open the new Express store.