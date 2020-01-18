News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Tesco Express looks set to open in Connah’s Quay

Published: Saturday, Jan 18th, 2020
A Connah’s Quay convenience store looks set to be replaced by a new Tesco Express.

A planning application submitted by Tesco has been approved this week by Flintshire County Council.

The application, which was approved by a delegated officer, outlines plans to replace the One Stop signage with Tesco Express branding.

The current store occupies three retail units at Connah’s Quay precinct, plans show the new store ‘footprint’ will remain the same and a similar size to the Tesco Express just couple of miles away in Flint.  

It’s not known when the One Stop store will be rebranded, Deeside.com has asked Tesco when it expects to open the new Express store.

In October, Tesco said it planned to open 150 more Express stores over the next three years.

The One Stop business is a subsidiary of Tesco after being bought by the supermarket giant in 2003 and is run separately from the main chain.

Tesco Express shops are neighbourhood shops averaging around 2,200 sq ft, they stock Tesco’s own range of convenience and ready made foods with an emphasis on higher-margin products and ‘everyday’ essentials.

 

