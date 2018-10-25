Terrifying burglary incident in Chester leaves victims with serious injuries

Detectives in Chester investigating an aggravated burglary and robbery are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At 8.30pm on Tuesday 23 October two men entered an address on Nevin Road in Blacon with their faces covered and each brandishing a knife.

Once inside the house, the men made the two victims lie on the floor and hand over their mobile phones while making threats.

The men then attacked the two victims before running away from the house.

One of the victims sustained burn injuries to his back after hot water from a kettle was poured onto him as well as an injury to his eye.

The other victim also sustained an injury to his eye.

The victims were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment with injuries described as serious injuries.

One of the men is described as white, with a large build of around 18 stone, 5ft 9 to 5ft 10 in height and aged in his early 20s with a shaved head and stubble on his side burns.

He was wearing a red or orange ski mask, a black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike shoes.

The second man was white with a neatly trimmed beard, of a medium build, 5ft 11 to 6ft in height and in his early 20s.

He had black hair which was longer on top and was slightly stuck up. He was wearing a black top, black walking trousers and black shoes.

Detective Sergeant Simon Owen, of Chester CID, said:

“This was a terrifying incident leaving the two victims shaken and suffering horrible injuries.

“While we continue to establish the circumstances around it, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have any information which could help lead us to those responsible and would urge them to call 101.”

Please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 220931, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.