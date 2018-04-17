Ten new recruits for Hawarden based LCA Group

A campaign by Hawarden based LCA Group to attract some of the region’s top talent has seen numbers at the electrical engineering firm top more than 110 for the first time in the company’s history.

Ten new recruits have swelled the growing ranks at at LCA Group, which recently relocated to a new state-of-the-art facility in Hawarden.

The company has invested more than half a million pounds in new ‘UK first’ 3D design and manufacturing technology, leading to soaring productivity capacity for its mild steel and stainless steel control panel enclosures.

Since opening the new facility in January, LCA Group has hired a new project manager, a senior quantity surveyor, a new finance team member, three additional project support personnel, four electricians and panel wiring technicians and an administration assistant.

“We’re delighted to be growing at such a pace and to be able to recruit such high calibre staff from across North Wales and Cheshire to support our evolving and growing business needs,” said LCA Group Operations Director Paul Griffiths.

“All of our ten new staff are here to help ensure we’re meeting the increase in demand we’re seeing from customers around the globe.”

Among the new hires, Andy Pritchard has joined as senior quantity surveyor, Rob Ashcroft as project manager, Jack Bunkell in Finance and Luke Emmett, Zoe Wemyss and Kristen Bardsley have joined the Project Support Team.

Andy Pritchard, who joined LCA from Boulting Group, said: “LCA is a company with incredible opportunities for growth, so I’m delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting point in the company’s journey. I’m looking forward to getting hands on with some key projects, and to help the company fulfil its amazing potential.”

The ten new staff will be based at LCA Group’s new Gibson House site in Hawarden, which is named after legendary Lancaster bomber pilot Guy Gibson, who famously led the 1943 Dambusters raid.

“We set out in 2018 knowing it was going to be an incredibly exciting year for our business,” added Paul. “So we’re delighted to add the new team members to the amazing group of people we already have here at LCA.

“The move to Hawarden has given us an incredible chance to expand our customer base and to grow our business, so our workforce is vital in order for us to meet the increased demand that this brings with it.”