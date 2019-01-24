Temporary traffic lights in operation on Chester Road in Shotton due to a gas leak

Traffic is expected to be disrupted through Shotton this morning as engineers from Wales & West Utilities continue to repair a gas leak.

The leak, to a gas pipe which runs under Chester Road East, was discovered on Wednesday evening.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place along Chester Road East, at its junction with Nelson Street.

Colin Davies, Wales & West Utilities Operational Manager for Deeside said:

“We were alerted to reports of a smell of gas in the Shotton area of Deeside last night (23 January) and immediately sent an engineer to the scene.

On arrival, we discovered a leak on a gas pipe running beneath Chester Road East and began work to repair it.

Our engineering team worked through the night and will continue to work around the clock to resolve this issue as safely and as quickly as possible.

In agreement with Flintshire County Council and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, traffic lights are in place along Chester Road East, at its junction with Nelson Street.

“As this essential work is likely to cause some disruption, we would kindly advise road users to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible.

We appreciate that working on roads such as this is not ideal, but it is important that we fix this leak now, in order to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply of gas to homes and businesses.”