Posted: Sat 14th Nov 2020

Updated: Sat 14th Nov

Teenage motorcyclist involved collision on Friday in Bagillt has died

Police have said the motorcyclist who suffered injuries following a collision in Bagillt yesterday has died.

He has been named as 18 year old Andrew Philip Borthwick from Halkyn, near Holywell.

The collision happend just before 11.40am, police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Landrover Freelander and a 125cc motorcycle on the A548 junction of Holywell Street which is also known as Blossoms Junction.

Police are appealing for witnesses.


Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for any witnesses to come forward. He said: “Sadly this is being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision and our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time – they are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

“We now need to piece together exactly what happened, so I am urging anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us – we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling along the A548 just prior to the collision which occurred at 11.39hrs yesterday morning.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting incident number Y166764.



