Tarmac continues partnership with North East Wales Search and Rescue Team

Tarmac has committed to another year supporting a vital emergency service in Wales.

The company has donated £12,000 to Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) towards the upkeep and running costs of both of its emergency Land Rovers.

The donation continues a long relationship with NEWSAR, who have worked with Tarmac to develop emergency quarry evacuation plans for all of the companies quarries in North Wales.

Rob Maurice-Jones, production manager for Tarmac said: “We are really pleased that we have been able to continue supporting NEWSAR this year. The work the volunteers do is of the utmost importance and we appreciate everything they do to keep the people of North Wales safe.

“We work closely with NEWSAR to carry out joint visits to local schools and groups in the area to give talks on the dangers of playing in quarries and deep water, and we hope our donation towards the running costs and upkeep of this vehicle will help them continue the vital work they do in our community.”

Gill Brailsford, NEWSAR’s fundraising officer, added: “We’re delighted with Tarmac’s donation towards the running costs of one of our fleet of Land Rovers emergency vehicles. Without the support of companies such as Tarmac, we simply could not reach those most in need.”

NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation which is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page