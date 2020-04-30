Talented Welsh Ambulance Service member helps secure hit single for NHS fundraising hero Captain Tom

A talented member of Welsh Ambulance Service staff has played her part securing a number one hit single to honour an incredible NHS fundraiser.

Jessica Griffiths, an ICT and Health Informatics Support Officer based in St Asaph was one of the performers on current UK chart-topper You’ll Never Walk Alone, released by international musical star Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

The song is to honour war veteran Captain Tom Moore, 99, from Bedfordshire, who set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 lengths of his garden before his 100th birthday.

His story captured the hearts of the nation and his efforts went on to raise a staggering £25 million pounds for the NHS.

It all started when a colleague of keen singer and performer Jessica tagged her in a Facebook post appealing for singers who work within the NHS to come forward for a project.

Jessica, 28, from Prestatyn, is a keen performer and member of the Rhyl and District Theatre Company as well as singing in a duo at weddings and events.

“My colleague Keighley Molson tagged me in the post around 3pm last Thursday (April 16) and by 5pm I had received a backing track to sing to and been told Michael Ball was behind it,” said Jessica.

“They said the song was going to be mixed overnight, so it was all a bit urgent.

“I sat in my car at home with my phone and laptop and recorded myself singing so as not to disturb the neighbours.”

The very next morning the song was debuted on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball and the reason behind the collaboration revealed along with its celebrity creator.

“It was a really emotional moment,” said Jessica.

“I had no idea it was for the amazing Captain Tom and to hopefully get him to number one for his 100th birthday.”

Captain Moore will turn 100 today, Thursday, April 30.

Later that Friday, the 40 NHS contributors were all invited on to a Zoom tele-conference call to meet each other.

Jessica said: “We were all on the call having a chat and meeting each other when Michael Ball popped up in the middle and thanked us all.

“He even asked if we’d all be up for meeting and performing the song once it is safe to do so again.

“We sang the song together and this is how they recorded the video. Again it was put together overnight and played on television the next day.

“I never thought it would be so successful and I’m very proud to be part of it” Jessica said.

Captain Tom Moore has since been honoured with a Royal Mail postmark which reads: “Happy 100th Birthday Captain Thomas Moore NHS fundraising hero 30th April 2020.”