Suspected drug dealer arrested after failing to stop for police-in Sandycroft
Police Dog Bryn was brought in to help find a suspected drug dealer mobile phone after he had broken and hidden it.
The suspect was driving a VW Polo which made off from a North Wales Police Intercept unit in Sandycroft.
He was arrested for alleged offences including failing to stop for police and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.
A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Intercept Team team said: “The driver of this vehicle thought it would be wise to make off from our officers today…. how wrong was he..?”
“He’s now in a cell thinking about what answers he will give to questions in relation to, Failing to stop for police and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs… doh!”
“PD Bryn helped us out again finding a broken mobile phone dumped by the suspect nearby”
Posting on Facebook, a Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs spokesperson said:
“PD Bryn has been out and about again today helping the North Wales Intercept Team…he managed to find the dealers phone that he thought he had broken and hidden.
April 2, 2021
