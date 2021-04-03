Suspected drug dealer arrested after failing to stop for police-in Sandycroft

Police Dog Bryn was brought in to help find a suspected drug dealer mobile phone after he had broken and hidden it.

The suspect was driving a VW Polo which made off from a North Wales Police Intercept unit in Sandycroft.

He was arrested for alleged offences including failing to stop for police and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Intercept Team team said: “The driver of this vehicle thought it would be wise to make off from our officers today…. how wrong was he..?”





“He’s now in a cell thinking about what answers he will give to questions in relation to, Failing to stop for police and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs… doh!”

“PD Bryn helped us out again finding a broken mobile phone dumped by the suspect nearby”

Posting on Facebook, a Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs spokesperson said:

“PD Bryn has been out and about again today helping the North Wales Intercept Team…he managed to find the dealers phone that he thought he had broken and hidden.