Suspected drink driver in hospital after flipping car in Flintshire

Published: Sunday, Aug 4th, 2019
A suspected drink driver was hospitalised after crashing their car reports South Flintshire Police. 

Officers haven’t disclosed the exact location of the crash but warned about the ‘perils of drink driving’ posting a picture of a wrecked car on social media.

Police say the driver blew 76 (micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath) more than twice the legal limit.

A post on Twitter by South Flintshire states: 

“The perils of drink driving. This is the result of a single vehicle collision where the female driver managed to flip her car.

Driver now in hospital facing prosecution.”

