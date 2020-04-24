Stunning scenes from across North Wales shot by Hawarden based production company are ‘Views worth waiting for’

A Hawarden based video production company has created a new video feature stunning scenery from across North Wales and the key message ‘Views worth waiting for.’

The team at Follow Films say that although times may be hard right now, there is plenty to look forward to when things eventually get back to normal.

The video is a compilation of breathtaking North Wales scenery taken from their work over the years in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, Conwy, Snowdonia and Anglesey.

Graham Cooper from Follow Films said: “We wanted to produce a film that could help people relax for a couple of minutes.

Over our years as a company we’ve been lucky enough to film a lot of the beautiful scenery that we are surrounded by.

During this unprecedented period of ‘lockdown’ we wanted to use some of that footage to bring that beauty into peoples homes, with the key message being that they are ‘views worth waiting for’.

The video features some of our favourite places in North Wales which we are looking forward to returning to once the coronavirus lockdown measures are fully lifted.

They’ll still be there once all of this is over, and it something to look forward to.” Added Graham.

You can find out more about Follow Films and their work here: http://followfilms.co.uk