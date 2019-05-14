News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Students sharpen animal field signs skills with Flintshire badger tracking trip

Published: Tuesday, May 14th, 2019
Share:

A group of students based at the Northop campus of Wrexham Glyndwr University have been shown how to find tracks and signs left by badgers on a field trip.

The field trip – in the Flintshire countryside around the Northop campus – showed students how to detect signs that badgers were in an area, including the mammals’ use of paths, indicators such as fur and markings, as well as sett entrances and exits.

It was led by student Josh Lambert, from Connah’s Quay, who is running a research project into the lives of urban and rural badgers in Flintshire as part of the third year of his Animal Studies BSc. He said:

“What I wanted to show everyone today were the field signs which let you know animals are around – that’s any sign I could point out which lets you know what animals are in an area and how they are living their lives – basically, the field signs which show creatures are around.

Work like that has really helped with my third year project looking into the differences in the lives of badgers in Flintshire.

I’ve used skills such as looking at field signs alongside a camera trap – which is gathering some really good footage to show us what badgers’ lives are like!”

Badgers are not the only creatures Josh’s project has captured on film – one evening recently a polecat was captured as part of his recording. 

Lecturer in Animal Science and Conservation at Wrexham Glyndwr University, Denise Yorke, said:

“Developing your knowledge of field signs is an extremely useful skill for our students – and for anyone who wants to know more about our British wildlife.

It is one of the skills we will be teaching as part of our Introduction to British Wildlife Course, which launches at the Northop campus on May 14.

The course is aimed at anyone who wants to find out more British wildlife – why we have the species we do, how they have changed over time – and how to spot the signs they leave as they live their lives.

It’s led by experts in their field, and over six evening weekday sessions and three weekends, participants will get the chance to build their knowledge of our wildlife – both in the classroom and out in the field.”

To find out more about the course, and to book your place, please visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/ShortCourses/IntroductiontoBritishWildlife/

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Flintshire Fostering Service first in Wales to adopt peer support model

Community awards handed out by Connah’s Quay Town Council

Ministerial apology after inquest found 82 year old Flintshire woman whose pension was wrongly stopped took her own life

Proposals to turn listed Holywell bank into apartments receive the go ahead

Cheshire Police appeal to trace missing Chester teenager

Updated: Safety inspection work next week will see lane closures on A548 across Flintshire Bridge

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Work gets underway on new development project for international manufacturer in Hawarden

Contractors to help council get to grips with potholes in Flintshire


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn