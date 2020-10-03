Storm Alex: Met Office AMBER warning for heavy rain now in force for Flintshire

An Amber weather warning for heavy and persistent rain is now in force for North Wales, Cheshire and Merseyside until 6am Sunday.

Storm Alex will bring heavy rain to much of the UK through the day, while turning increasingly heavy across northern and western areas, increasing the risk of flooding and travel disruption.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Storm Alex has clipped the southern edge of Britain today bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the country.

The highest gust of 71 mph was at Berry Head on the Devon coast, but winds are now easing for most. Away from the south it is a more pleasant day, with light winds and bright spells for much of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.





“However, as the strong winds and rain associated with Storm Alex clear away from Britain later tonight, another low-pressure system will move towards the UK from the east bringing further very heavy rain to many over the weekend as well as some strong winds.”

What to expect

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life

Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely

Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

A good chance some communities cut off by flooded roads

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Laura Ellam, said: “Saturday will be a very wet and cold day for many as heavy bands of rain push north and west across the country, becoming slow moving for some parts.

We have issued several Yellow rain warnings covering large parts of the country over the weekend, with Amber rain warnings in place in eastern Scotland, much of Wales and parts of west England. Conditions will improve for many on Sunday though it is still likely to remain wet and windy for some.”

Laura continued: “At this time of year, trees are in full leaf and drains can become blocked from tree debris – with many places seeing 25-50mm of rain and around 70-90mm over high ground, there is a heightened risk of flooding and very difficult driving conditions this weekend.

In areas with Amber warnings, such as Snowdonia, Exmoor and eastern Scotland, over 100mm of rain could fall over the weekend – this is likely to lead to significant impacts from flooding.”

“Given the severe weather this weekend, the Met Office is urging people to keep a close eye on the forecast and warnings during this spell of challening and disruptive weather.”