Stop check of a van in Flintshire leads to suspended prison sentence

A Police ‘stop check’ on vehicle in Flintshire yesterday morning has led to a man being given a suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for five years.

An officer from the local policing team spotted a van being driven by 41-year-old John David Evans of Y Berthlog in Trelogan who was shown as being wanted by the court.

A Roads Policing Unit was nearby and stopped the van in Caerwys at around 11am.

A police spokesperson said:

“The officer requested to carry out a roadside drugs test after smelling cannabis in the van.

Evans refused and therefore arrested for failing to provide a sample for the roadside test.

Whilst in police custody he refused once again and therefore was charged, remanded and put before the next available court yesterday afternoon.”

Magistrates at Mold sentenced him to a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified from driving for five years, ordered to pay £620 in costs and £122 victim surcharge.

He also has to obey a curfew between 7pm and 6am – valid for 18 weeks.

Evans was on his way to court at the time…after being charged with a previous offence of failing to provide.

PC Daniel Darbey of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Unlucky for Evans as he was already on his way to court to face a charge of failing to provide.

“Clearly this was a serious offence. If someone simply thinks by refusing to take a test they can avoid responsibility for drug or drink driving, they are very much mistaken.

“Driving under the influence significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious or even fatal road traffic collision. It not only endangers your life but that of other innocent road users. Don’t take the risk.”