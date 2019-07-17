News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Still time to sign kids up for this summer’s free ‘Quayplay’

Published: Wednesday, Jul 17th, 2019
Share:

Quayplay, the free summer play scheme is returning to Connah’s Quay’s Central Park again this summer!

Following the success of Quayplay last year when it moved to Central Park, the summer play scheme will be hosted at the Community Centre and Scout HQ on Cable Street.

The large grassed area will be used for outdoor sports (such as Kick for Kids and the now infamous ‘Aqualand’ water slide).

This year’s scheme has been extended by a week and will run for the full 6 weeks of the school holiday – from Monday 22 July to Friday 30 August!

The children attending have the freedom to choose what and how they play – and will include all of the fun activities children have come to enjoy in previous years.

All access to this year’s Quayplay will be via the Navy Club car park which is where the children should be dropped off and collected from.

No parking will be permitted at the Navy Club, the Community Centre or the Scout HQ.

There will be a free bus service operating as it has in previous years from each of the Connah’s Quay primary schools.

Flintshire County Council is providing a free hot meal during the school summer holiday at a number of the play schemes across the county – including Quayplay.

Registration forms are available from each child’s school or the Town Council Office on Fron Road. They can also be downloaded from the Flintshire County Council website.

It is important that the forms are completed and returned by 4:30pm on Friday to the Town Council Office.

For further details, contact Flintshire Play Development Team 

email: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov.uk

Tel: 01352 704155

 

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

St Bartholomew’s church Sealand awarded £120,000 to upgrade community facilities

Crime against older people isn’t well understood says police watchdog

Section of A5119 Ruthin Road in Mold closed due to a vehicle fire

Micro businesses could be set up to meet demand for home care in Flintshire

Flintshire Council set to escalate Universal Credit concerns to UK Government

Flintshire Council workers left in a flap after close encounters with bats

Carl Sargeant leak inquiry minutes fail to satisfy demands for full disclosure

Masterplan for almost 7,000 new homes in Flintshire passes important milestone

Wrexham Glyndwr University rises in environmentally-friendly rankings


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn