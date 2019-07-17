Still time to sign kids up for this summer’s free ‘Quayplay’

Quayplay, the free summer play scheme is returning to Connah’s Quay’s Central Park again this summer!

Following the success of Quayplay last year when it moved to Central Park, the summer play scheme will be hosted at the Community Centre and Scout HQ on Cable Street.

The large grassed area will be used for outdoor sports (such as Kick for Kids and the now infamous ‘Aqualand’ water slide).

This year’s scheme has been extended by a week and will run for the full 6 weeks of the school holiday – from Monday 22 July to Friday 30 August!

The children attending have the freedom to choose what and how they play – and will include all of the fun activities children have come to enjoy in previous years.

All access to this year’s Quayplay will be via the Navy Club car park which is where the children should be dropped off and collected from.

No parking will be permitted at the Navy Club, the Community Centre or the Scout HQ.

There will be a free bus service operating as it has in previous years from each of the Connah’s Quay primary schools.

Flintshire County Council is providing a free hot meal during the school summer holiday at a number of the play schemes across the county – including Quayplay.

Registration forms are available from each child’s school or the Town Council Office on Fron Road. They can also be downloaded from the Flintshire County Council website.

It is important that the forms are completed and returned by 4:30pm on Friday to the Town Council Office.

For further details, contact Flintshire Play Development Team

email: Janet.Roberts2@flintshire.gov.uk

Tel: 01352 704155