St. David’s Day to be celebrated virtually between 1-5 March

St. David’s Day will be celebrated virtually this year in a partnership between Flintshire County Council, Wrexham Council and Ty Pawb.

Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam, an independent community organisation working to increase the use of Welsh locally, have organised the event which is taking place between 1-5 March.

All 22 branches of Menter across Wales organise community events, host activities for children and families, and help businesses and services hoping to learn and use more Welsh.

A spokesperson for Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam said: “The celebrations might be a bit different but we hope that they will reflect the fact that although we are all apart this year we can still come together virtually to safely celebrate Wales’ Patron Saint this year.





“There’ll be something for everyone and, remembering to follow Welsh Government COVID-19 guidelines at all times, you can take part in various ways.”

These various ways include:

Organising a parade where people can send in video clips of their family, friends, colleagues or society taking part;

Taking and sending in a video clip of people passing the Welsh flag by catching it on their right hand side and throwing it to their left;

Taking and sending in a video clip of a family member answering the following question: “Who was St. David?”;

Taking and sending in a video clip of people wishing a “Happy St. David’s Day” in Welsh, English or any other language.

A virtual Eisteddfod will also be held with a number of competitions as outlined below:

Send in a picture of a culinary ‘masterpiece’ along with its recipe and a picture of all the local ingredients used in the dish;

Send in a picture of an item created from recycled materials on the theme ‘Welsh History’;

Send in a picture on the theme ‘Nature’ or ‘The Beauty of Wales’;

Write a limerick with the first line including the name ‘Dewi’;

Write a Welsh dialogue on the theme ‘Mae’r Gymraeg i bawb’ (‘Welsh is for everyone’).

To take part in the celebrations or to compete in the Eisteddfod, contributions and items along with permission to share them on social media can be sent to maiwenn@menterfflintwrecsam.cymru by 5 February with a note of which county it is from.

All the competition details and filming guidelines can be seen on Menter Iaith Fflint a Wrecsam’s Facebook page.