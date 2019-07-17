St Bartholomew’s church Sealand awarded £120,000 to upgrade community facilities

A Flintshire church has been awarded nearly £120,000 to improve its community facilities.

The funding will allow for a new kitchen and accessible toilet facilities at St Bartholomew’s church in Sealand.

Funding of almost £2.4m for community-based projects across Wales has been awarded by the Welsh Government.

The Community Facilities Programme provides funding for organisations to ensure sustainability for local, community-run projects.

Each project awarded funding is a well-used, often community-owned facility which brings people together.

Since the programme began in 2015 it has funded 121 projects, covering every local authority in Wales. Grants to date total £22.2 million, with funding awarded at two levels; small grants of under £25,000 and larger grants of up to £250,000.

The Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt, said:

“The Community Facilities Programme is a fantastic opportunity, offering grants to community-led projects to improve regularly accessed and much needed community facilities.

These include sports clubs, community centres, village halls and green spaces.

“I’m pleased to announce sixteen projects who’ll benefit from a share of over £2.3m in funding, enabling projects worth close to £5.3m to go ahead.

“Applications are open year-round for this programme and I’d urge any local facilities to find out more and see if this funding could help them evolve and grow for their community and its needs.”