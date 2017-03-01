Spring into March with the Deeside Ramblers.

Pictured are Deeside Ramblers at the old Hadlow Road Station, Willaston.

Deeside Ramblers have announced their programme for March and April. There is a good variety of walks ranging from 4.5 to 10 miles with an optional pub lunch on two of the walks. Apart from the advantage of good exercise and fresh air, walking also give people the opportunity to make new friends.

10am, Saturday 11 March, Dyserth and Cwm, meet at Dyserth waterfall car park (7 miles)

10am, Wednesday 22 March, West Kirby Round, meet at marine lake, West Kirby. Optional pub lunch. (5 miles)

10am, Sunday 26 March, Afon-y-Maes Valley, meet at Leyland Arms, Llanelidan, (8 miles)

10am, Saturday 8 April, Thurstaston Round, meet at Wirral Country Park Centre (6 miles)

10am, Saturday 22 April, Tal y Fan, meet at Rowen car park (10 miles)

10am, Saturday 22 April, Romans, history and vistas, meet at Rowen car park (8 miles)

10am, Wednesday 26 April, St. Martins Circular, meet at Stan’s Superstore, St Martins, Shropshire. Optional pub lunch. (4.5 miles)

For any further information please contact David Jones on 01244 537440 or have a look at the website: www.deesideramblers.org.uk