Southbound M6 through Cheshire closed following a serious collision overnight

The M6 in Cheshire is closed southbound between J19 Knutsford and J18 Middlewich, Holmes Chapel due to a multi vehicle collision involving 2 HGVs, 2 vans and 1 car which overturned.
North West Motorway Police Group investigation is ongoing, and the road is likely to remain closed into – and potentially through – the morning peak period, Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.
Once investigation work has been completed, recovery work and scene clearance will be carried out, and there is glass and fuel across the carriageway which will require an extensive clear-up.