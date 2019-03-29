News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Southbound M6 through Cheshire closed following a serious collision overnight

Published: Friday, Mar 29th, 2019
The M6 in Cheshire is closed southbound between J19 Knutsford and J18 Middlewich, Holmes Chapel due to a multi vehicle collision involving 2 HGVs, 2 vans and 1 car which overturned.

North West Motorway Police Group investigation is ongoing, and the road is likely to remain closed into – and potentially through – the morning peak period, Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene assisting with traffic management.

Once investigation work has been completed, recovery work and scene clearance will be carried out, and there is glass and fuel across the carriageway which will require an extensive clear-up.

Traffic is being diverted and should follow the solid circle symbol.
Exit the M6 at J19 and take the 3rd exit to travel south on the A556. At the A530 King Street turn left and continue south, on the approach to Middlewich join the B5309 travelling south easterly.
At the A54 take the 1st exit and travel east and re-join the M6 at J18. This diversion is fully signposted, but is also expected to be extremely busy.
Allow additional travelling time if heading towards the area this morning, or consider delaying your journey and/or using an alternative route if possible.

