Son of Carl Sargeant putting name forward as Labour candidate to contest Alyn and Deeside seat

Jack Sargeant is putting his name forward as a Labour candidate to contest the Alyn and Deeside Welsh Assembly by-election according to a Daily Mirror report this evening.

The 23 year old son of Carl Sargeant is hoping to to take over his father’s Alyn and Deeside seat the report says.

Jack Sargeant said: “My dad was a local lad and never lost his roots.

That’s why people in Alyn and Deeside loved him and why we loved him.

I grew up knowing how much he cared about his home and the people who live here and I want to carry on his legacy.

I grew up here, went to school here, got my engineering apprenticeship here at our local college and then went to the local university down the road in Wrexham.

I know what people in Alyn and Deeside are thinking and feeling.”

Labour dropped the investigation into allegations made about Carl Sargeant this week, Labour general secretary Iain McNicol said it was “no longer possible to take forward any investigation under our procedures”.

As well as being sacked from his role in the cabinet, Mr Sargeant was also suspended from the Labour Party due to the unspecified allegations made against him.

No written statements against the Alyn and Deeside AM had been passed to the Labour Party at the time of his death.

Three separate inquiries will look into the circumstances around Mr Sargeant’s tragic death on November 7.

An inquiry was launched earlier this week into whether there had been a leak about the impending sacking of Mr Sargeant from the cabinet prior to Carwyn Jones’ cabinet reshuffle.

An independent inquiry led by a senior QC will look to establish whether the first minister followed the correct procedures in the sacking of Mr Sargeant, and the Coroner’s inquest into his death which was opened and adjourned on November 13.

In his first interview since the death of Carl Sargeant, Carwyn Jones claimed on Tuesday he could not have done anything differently over the allegations made against the former Communities secretary and his subsequent sacking.

Parallels have also been drawn between how the first minister, an experienced barrister, has handled ‘due process’ – sacking Mr Sergeant before an investigation had taken place, and those set by Theresa May over Damian Green MP who is being investigated over allegations of inappropriate conduct but has remained in position as first secretary of state.

Mr Jones went on to say the events of the past month has taken its toll on his family prompting a furious response from Flintshire deputy council leader Bernie Attridge, he posted a series of tweets condemning the First Minister.