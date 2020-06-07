Someone has used a chainsaw to cut down a tree in Garden City which blocked Welsh Road

A large tree has been felled in Welsh Road Park in what looks to be a random act of vandalism.

The 40ft tree (as seen on Google Streetview below) appears to have been attacked with a chainsaw early on Sunday morning.

The tree crashed over the park fencing and onto Welsh Road blocking it both ways.





Cat told us the incident happened at around 4am.

According a post on Facebook, one person spotted ‘loads of police’ on Welsh Road at 5.45am.

By 8am Flintshire Council operatives had cut the tree into smaller sections and moved it to the side of the road.

Sealand Councillor, Christine Jones said: “I am so angry. If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, please contact the police. It was a despicable action.”

Wayne sent us this picture, he said, “some idiot has cut down a tree in welsh road park in garden city why?”