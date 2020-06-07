Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 7th Jun 2020

Updated: Sun 7th Jun

Someone has used a chainsaw to cut down a tree in Garden City which blocked Welsh Road

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A large tree has been felled in Welsh Road Park in what looks to be a random act of vandalism.

The 40ft tree (as seen on Google Streetview below) appears to have been attacked with a chainsaw early on Sunday morning. 

The tree crashed over the park fencing and onto Welsh Road blocking it both ways.


Cat told us the incident happened at around 4am.

According a post on Facebook, one person spotted ‘loads of police’ on Welsh Road at 5.45am.

By 8am Flintshire Council operatives had cut the tree into smaller sections and moved it to the side of the road.  

Sealand Councillor, Christine Jones said: “I am so angry. If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, please contact the police. It was a despicable action.”

Wayne sent us this picture, he said, “some idiot has cut down a tree in welsh road park in garden city why?”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Police target speeding drivers in Hawarden

News

Deeside Gym-goers ‘Virtual Fundraiser’ nets £1200 for Wales Air Ambulance

News

Dentists in Wales will begin phased reopening from next month

News

A541 reopens following earlier closure due to lorry colliding with bridge near Cefn-y-Bedd railway station

News

First Minister: Kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes to recieve £500 extra payment

News

Doctors’ leaders say face coverings should be worn in Wales

News

Flintshire Council chiefs welcome schools reopening in June but Wales’ Chief Medical Officer wanted to hold off until August

News

Flint Coastguard called to assist with rescue of children and adult stuck in mud on Wirral coast

News

Tributes have been pouring in for Mold based playwright, poet and novelist Sion Eirian who has died after a short illness.

News




Read 654,854 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn