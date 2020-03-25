Some stalls on Mold Market set to remain open for ‘essential items only’

Mold Market will remain open to the public but there will only a limited number of stalls despite the country being ‘locked down’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However inline with government advice, Love Lane Car Boot sale has been cancelled until further notice.

Flintshire Council has said a few stalls in both the indoor and outdoor market will stay open for ‘essential items’ only.

In a televised address the the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a series if strict measures aimed at curbing the movements of people in the UK.

“Coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades.” I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home.” He said.

Mr Johnson said: “The single most important action we can all take, in fighting coronavirus, is to stay at home in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”

“When we reduce our day-to-day contact with other people, we will reduce the spread of the infection. That is why the government is now introducing three new measures.” He Said.

Under the new measures, people can shop for basic necessities, for example food and medicine, but trips to shops “must be as infrequent as possible.”

Flintshire Council has said those visiting the market ‘must’ follow social distancing guidelines which includes staying two metres (6ft) away from other people

Click here for Public Health Wales – Social distancing guidance

Flintshire Council also said, “indoor market traders that will be open are Wild Bird and Pet and A Fish Artist from Fleetwood.”

“In line with the Governments advice the Car Boot Sale in Mold is cancelled until further notice.” A spokesperson added.

The government has ordered all non-essential traders to shutdown as people are told to stay at home.

New regulations came into force at the weekend giving local authorities the power to ensure they comply by issuing fines.

The list of premises instructed to close includes pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, nightclubs and theatres.

Museums, betting shops, spas, gyms and leisure centres are also prohibited from opening.

Flintshire Council said it would not hesitate to enforce the rules.

A spokesman said: “Most businesses in Flintshire covered by the regulations are complying with these requirements, however some businesses are not.

“Flintshire County Council will use all its powers, appropriately and proportionately, to ensure full compliance with the regulations.”

The regulations do not cover the sale of food or drinks to take away or items sold as part of room service by a hotel or other accommodation provider.