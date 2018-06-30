independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Some of the best images shared with us of the Red Arrows visit to Hawarden this weekend

Flintshire has once again been treated to the spectacular sight and sound of the Red Arrows aerobatic team who were based at Hawarden Airport on Friday and Saturday.

The team arrived on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s stunning display at Armed Forces Day celebrations in Llandudno.

Hundreds turned up to Broughton to watched the iconic red Hawk T1 jets depart and return to the airport.

The team also performed a flypast at Garden Village in Wrexham.

The superb photograph above was taken by Mark Atkins who captured the moment a Red Arrows engineer onboard one of the fast jets waves to those below at Hawarden Airport.

Here’s a selection of some of the photo’s sent to Deeside.com (and some we found) during the course of the day both from Hawarden and Llandudno .

